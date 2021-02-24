After a blowout 72-22 win at home against Buffalo Feb. 18, the Lady Cats show no signs of slowing down as they prep for the regional tournament.

“We’re looking good for regionals and state,” head coach Cody Helenbolt said. “With this group of kids, we’ll be tough to beat. I’m so proud of everyone, they’re all doing their jobs.”

The Lady Cats will host conference opponent Newcastle Feb. 26, their final game before the regional tournament.

Helenbolt said Thursday’s game against Buffalo was a coach’s dream.

“Everything we did (Thursday) was good,” he said. “Defensively, I feel like we’ve given up a few too many points lately. But we worked on some things in practice and they executed things perfectly. That’s what we’re looking for to keep (the other team) under 30 points. I couldn’t be happier or prouder with the kids.”

The undefeated Lady Cats are ranked first in the 3A division, and the secret to their success is a solid defense, Helenbolt and several players said.

“Against most teams, we just practice defense,” senior wing Kamdynn Townsend said. “We don’t really struggle offensively ever.”

Senior point guard Joslin Igo echoed her teammate.

“I think our defense kind of fuels our offense, just helping us get on the floor, find looks,” Igo said.

Helenbolt said that the team has been working on their zone defense especially often in practice lately.

Senior post Allyson Fertig, Igo and Townsend said the season ending is bittersweet.

“I just think it’s crazy that we’ve spent so many months and hours after school (practicing) and in a few weeks we’ll never do that in high school again,” Fertig said. “It’s just crazy that we’ve put this much work into it and hopefully it’ll pay off in the end.”