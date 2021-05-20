Just as their coaches intended, the Bearcat tracksters are peaking at just the right time, hitting multiple personal records at the 3A East Regional Track meet last week. Both Douglas boys and girls team snagged silver at the second most important meet of the season, with boys scoring 143, just six points shy of first-placed Torrington, and girls tying Torrington for second with 105.

“Honestly,” head coach Josiah Smith said, “across the board, every single kid has improved in every shape and form. We always want to peak at the same time, when we’re hitting regionals, the state meet.”

On the girls side, senior staple Kamdynn Townsend grabbed gold in all four of her events, getting 40 points.

Townsend won the 200 meter dash with 26.24, the 400 with 58.13, the long jump with 17’ 5” and the high jump, clearing 5’ 5”, which also set a regional record.

And, as Smith explained, Townsend has broken multiple school records this season, with her most recent time in the 400-meter dash and height high jump and time of 4:24.11 in the sprint medley relay race, which Smith said she didn’t run so that she could score more points for the team. She also tied Kelsi Gamble’s school record in the 200-meter dash, running 26.07 earlier this season.

In Townsend’s 400 races, Smith said she often doesn’t have a competitor with whom she can pace herself.

“She says, ‘I’m not even tired,’ and I say, ‘I am,’” Smith recounted.

Smith expects Townsend will have a battle at the long and high jump events at the state meet, but she has a good chance at taking golds.

Fellow senior Allyson Fertig, another consistent athlete all season, broke her own school record in the shot put, by three inches, throwing 43’ 4”. This also set a regional record. In addition to this success, Fertig won the discus event, hurling 121’ 3”.

Smith also spotlighted Jenny Porter, who placed fourth in the 800, fifth in the 1600, and helped lead the sprint medley relay team to third.

Another point scorer, Stephanie Witbrod, placed seventh in the 100 hurdles and second in triple jump with a leap of 35’ 6”.

“She ran her butt off,” Smith said. “She didn’t place super high, but she’s one of those kids that worked so hard to be where she’s at.”

Porter’s fellow triple jumper Ava Thompkins got third, jumping 32’ 7”.

On the boys side, Kaden Ewing and Kaden Bauersachs lit up the hurdle races. Ewing won the 300 hurdles with 40.82 and Bauersachs placed second in the 110 hurdles, finishing in 16.39.

Smith said Ewing has consistently been shaving seconds off his hurdle race since the season began.

“He said this week, ‘I’m going to run below a 41 (second race),’ and he did, which is awesome,” Smith said.

Cameryn Spence also won the 1600-meter race with 4:44.87, got silver in the 400 with a personal record of 51.06, and helped lead the sprint medley relay to a regional championship, running the 800 portion of it.

This relay team of Jayden Archuleta, Ewing, Rylan Wehr and Spence safely won with 3:43.25.

“(Wehr is) just an awesome kid, and so coachable. And most of that class is,” Smith said. “Between him, Keltan Ewing, Jayden Archuleta, they’re probably some of the most coachable kids I’ve ever seen in my life. They listen, they don’t get down.

“This overall group, between guys and girls, they’ve been one of the most coachable groups. They listen, they’re eager, they want to try. As a coach, that’s all you can ask as a coach.”

Along with his whole team, Smith praised his coaching staff for the work they’ve put into training individual events, highlighting Jon Cook’s coaching with discus, Jack Seeds at shot put, Wendy Gamble with distance runners, Jay Rhoades with high jumpers and sprinters and Haley Clark coaching pole vaulters.

“I can mastermind and look at stuff,” Smith said, “but I couldn’t do that without them.”

Heading into state, Smith said both boys and girls teams have chances at winning individual and team spots.

“There’s nothing more we can do as coaches,” he said. “It’s just time to light a fire in your belly and be competitive. It is what it is.”

The Bearcats will travel to Kelly Walsh High School for state Thursday for the state meet. Field events start at 3 p.m. and the meet will last until Saturday.