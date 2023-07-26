Little League All-Star Minors baseball teams from the east side of Wyoming spent nearly five days in Douglas last week competing for just two coveted spots at the state tournament.

When the final out was made in the East District Tournament, it marked the end to the best finish for Douglas as it reserved its spot at State.

The Douglas Minors are headed to State for the first time in league history. The All-Stars did that by winning three games at the regional event where they only lost to one team en route to reaching the championship game and finishing second overall.

“This is the first time Douglas has made it in Minors league (10 and under) since it started in 2005. It is pretty exciting for these young men,” head coach Sean Geer said.

It’s another step the small baseball community made in the sport. Last year, the Douglas’ Majors team qualified for State for the first time since the 1950s and the Legion team won the regional tournament one day after the Minors qualified for state.

“It’s pretty awesome for sure,” Geer said. “Kids are getting active in baseball and representing Douglas well.”

It took an extra game to make it happen but Douglas made the most of a chance to qualify. The ball club opened district play by defeating Buffalo 11-1 and Rawlins 6-2 to reach the semifinals.

That’s where Douglas lost an 11-2 decision to Torrington in a guaranteed spot to state. That setback dropped the Converse County boys into the loser bracket where they beat Laramie in a thriller, 4-3, to reach the title game in a rematch with Torrington.

It was a much different game in the finale where Douglas pushed Torrington to the limits before falling by just one run, 7-6. That gave Douglas second place and the group will join Torrington at the state championships this week in Rock Springs.

Douglas will open the state tourney Wednesday, July 26, at 3 p.m. against Lander.