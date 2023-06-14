With the teams gathered for a week of practice featuring the best senior talent in Wyoming, the North team was the unofficial favorite to win the milestone 50th annual Shrine Bowl football game with a roster of stars from programs such as Sheridan, Gillette and Cody. That was all the motivation four Converse County standouts and their South team needed as they put that challenge to work with a 27-24 come-from-behind victory at Kelly Walsh’s Harry Geldien Stadium in Casper, June 10.

Douglas’ Jackson Hughes and Luke Skeen, and Glenrock’s Rylan Bloem and Logan Jones represented the county and did so well. In fact, all four played in the all-star game and accounted for two touchdowns that ultimately won the game.

“It was an absolute blast,” said Hughes, who will next play this fall for Black Hills State University. “It was so much fun meeting the best players in Wyoming and it was amazing to be able to match up with the best players in Wyoming.”

Hughes, who played receiver and kicker, made his presence known on the first play of the game with some trickery. Star Valley quarterback Taft McClure threw a short pass to Cheyenne East’s Garet Schlabs, who pitched the ball right back to McClure. That’s when McClure passed to Hughes who broke two tackles and sprinted his way to an 85-yard touchdown. Hughes scored all seven points as he booted the extra point to make it 7-0.

The South didn’t stop there. The squad turned a fumble into points. Following a successful fourth down play by Schlabs, he soon hauled in a 30-yard touchdown pass to make it 14-0.

With Bloem creating havoc on the line, Skeen playing well defensively and Jones suited up at running back, the South never trailed in the first period.

The North responded. The group scored 17 unanswered points, the final ending on a 55-yard TD drive to take its first lead at 17-14.

That’s when Converse County struck again thanks to Jones, who joined the team a week before the game. He made the most of being added to the prestigious game with two huge plays that gave the lead back to the South.

Jones started the first drive in the second by bolting his way to a 21-yard gain. That possession set up a go-ahead score TD by McClure to give the South a 21-17 halftime lead.

McClure wasn’t finished. He later connected on this third TD pass of the game, this time a 6-yard touchdown pass to Jones which gave the team the lead for good.

The victory was the second in three years for the South but the North still owns the series with a 26-20-3 overall record.