The Green River Tigers felt the sting of Kyler Dowse from the mound Friday afternoon as the Legion C Cats opened their home tournament with an 8-0 win.
Pitching proved crucial as Dowse allowed only a single hit in that contest, while the Cats’ bats connected frequently beneath a beautiful sunny sky.
Pitching played a strong role in the Cats’ second game Friday evening when they downed Torrington SE 14-10. Hunter Anderson, with relief from Liam Williamson and Bodey Kejr, took the win.
Saturday afternoon, coach Andres Robles put new pitchers on the mound in an effort to give them some experience. Rylan Moe, Noah Ohnstad and Jayson Freeburg came up against a more experienced Gillette Rustlers team. The Cats fell 13-4.
Torrington NE gained the upper hand 13-3 on a tired Douglas team, as Dylan Hughes took the mound and struggled “off and on” to find the zone, yet still managed six strikeouts.
Gillette and Torrington NE met up in the championship game Sunday, but Mother Nature came calling in the fourth inning with rain as NE was 1-0.
The Cats C is on the road for the next week, facing Casper Wednesday and Laramie Friday. Their next home contest will be June 7 against Wheatland.
