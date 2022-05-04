Sisters Allie and Lauren Olsen sent the game into overtime for the Lady Bearcats against the Newcastle Dogies on April 27.

The Lady Bearcats started out the game slow, down 2-0.

“With under a minute left in regulation,” Head coach Justin Carr said. “Allie scored the equalizer on a beautiful assist from her sister Lauren to end the game and send us into overtime.”

As overtime continued, Lauren Olsen and Bailey Wright both found the back of the net to give the Bearcats a 4-2 victory over the Dogies.

The Bearcats continued their games on Friday against the Rawlins Outlaws, with an 8-0 win over the Outlaws.

“Allie Olsen, Bailey Wright, Macey Pyle and Lauren Olsen moved the ball well down the sides of the field this week,” Carr said. “They continue to create offensive mismatches for us. Macey Engle, Cale Starkey, Brooke Wright and Graci Dahl distributed the ball well in the middle of the field and put us in position to score. On defense, Tatem Moore and Emily Smith are beginning communicating better in the middle of the field and are starting to stop counter attacks in the middle of the field before they develop.”

With the win over the Outlaws this past week, the Bearcats sit third in the 3A East Conference division, with an 8-4 record.

They have also secured their spot in the State tournament.

“The ladies are excited to qualify for state this year especially after only winning one game last year,” Carr said. We have three tough games left this season and are focused on reducing the number of goals we’re allowing and moving the ball better, but we do feel that we have yet to play are best soccer and look forward to getting better every day to finish the season on a strong note.”

The ladies take on the Buffalo Bison on May 7 before taking on the Newcastle Dogies again on May 10. Both games are set to be played at the Douglas Middle School in home conference games.