It was a sea of runners that greeted the Douglas High School cross country teams over the weekend at the Buffalo Invitational. With more than 300 runners in two varsity races, it was an event that challenged new and experience athletes with a packed field.

The Bearcats were not fazed by the loaded course and made the most of the opportunity to cut times. As a result, both squads managed to finish near the middle of the standings as the girls captured sixth place and the boys took eighth among a combined two dozen teams.

Steinle leads girls

Douglas, which was sixth with 164 points, had five runners finish in the top half of the 100-runner field to help solidify a successful trip to Buffalo. Leading the way in the first race of September was sophomore Anna Steinle who competed the 5,000-meter course in a time of 24 minutes, 57.21 seconds.

The pace of the race was fast. Cody’s Taylen Stinson was first overall at 20:03.49, just ahead of Powell’s Kinley Cooley at 20:58.61.

The Lady Bearcat pack was strong behind Steinle. Freshman Natalie Neugebauer was just a few seconds behind her time where she was clocked at 25:00.81.

Third among the Douglas standouts were senior Brianna Hansel who crossed the finish line in 25:33.69. Just six places later was sophomore teammate Sarah Welle at 26:02.80.

The solid Bearcat times did not stop there. Sophomore Sara Saint stopped the clock at 26:25.12. She was followed by DHS junior Torrynce Rogge at 28:17.34, sophomore Anaeli Sales at 28:35.17, freshman Alexis Sines at 30:09.56, freshman Allison Rastrom at 31:11.04 and junior Julianna Swanson at 34:18.69.

Two finish with

sub-20 times

Douglas welcomed the fastest race of the season so far and made the most of it with two runners breaking the 20-minute mark and a few others close by. DHS junior John-Paul Dammeyer was the tops this week for the team has he finished 36th overall among more than 150 runners with a time of 19:37.20, just two spots in front of teammate junior Tanner Johnson at 19:52.13.

Kevin Chartfield of Riverton won the meet for the third time this season with a mark of 16:34.67.

Third among the Douglas crew was junior Brodie Zwetzig as he completed the 3.1-mile course with a time of 20:19.77. The Bearcat pack was solid as teammate Lane Ewing was just a couple steps back where he was clocked at 20:24.98. DHS senior Andrew Gifford was on his heels as he finished the race 20:52.36.

Sophomore Hesston Haskins cracked the top five among the Douglas athletes as he posted a time of 22:00.77. He was followed by teammates sophomore Matthew Kayser at 22:38.63, senior Kadden Duran at 23:53.85 and sophomore Jayce Jonn with a 24:11.64.