The Lady Cat volleyball team posted an impressive week with a pair of wins – but the impressive part wasn’t just the wins, it was the way they did it.

In both the Wheatland game Sept. 28 and Newcastle contest Sept. 30, the Lady Bearcats had to overcome some pretty major hurdles to find their groove again. And they did it.

To start the week, they beat Wheatland 3-1.

“We had just put in a new lineup the night before the Wheatland game, but I (had) no doubt the girls would adjust to it,” coach Kassidy Johnson said. “The new lineup gives our hitters more freedom at the net and our setter now becomes a threat up at the net.”

The team obviously adjusted well, and Lauren Olsen and Leticia Degracia led the team in blocks against Wheatland, both knocking down eight.

Against Newcastle, the Lady Cats found themselves in deficit trouble but regrouped and came out victorious in five games, winning 3-2.

“The girls did a great job of digging themselves out of a big hole on Thursday. We got some momentum at the end of set two and the girls definitely used that to their advantage the last three sets.”

Johnson credited several players with stepping up at crucial times.

“Leticia DeGracia found her rhythm at the net as a big blocker for us and led the team with 11 solo blocks and eight touches.”

Grayci Dahl led the team with 15 kills, while Lauren Olsen ended the game with 41 assists.

“Allison Olsen and Paige Reese both chipped in some important attacks that helped lead us to a win,” she said.

“These girls impress me everyday with their competitive mentality and I can’t wait to see what they bring to the table this week,” she said.

The team heads to Rawlins Saturday before hosting Glenrock next Tuesday and hitting the road to Buffalo on Oct. 15.