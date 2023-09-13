It’s not how you start, it’s how you finish. That is what made the Wright High School volleyball team’s run through the annual Big Horn tournament such a success during its spectacular finish.

Wright head coach Jessica Hostetter wasn’t completely satisfied with her team’s struggles two weeks ago in Gillette. Her Panthers bounced back over the weekend and lost just one of their six matches en route to winning the Maroon Bracket championship.

It wasn’t the most successful first day for the spikers. They dropped their only match of the tournament in a 25-21, 25-18 setback to Lingle-Ft. Laramie.

Wright settled for a 23-25, 25-16 split against Greybull. The Campbell County girls started to find their momentum by beating Pine Bluffs 25-16, 25-20 to end pool play.

That was the start of a fantastic finish for Hostetter and her talented squad. Wright went on to win its final four matches of the event to walk away with some bragging rights and a title.

The Panthers opened bracket play against the hosts. Shaelynn Strohschein, Brianna Meza, Jazmin McOmber, Harley Cooley and the team disposed of Big Piney 25-11, 25-11.

That victory led Wright to its biggest match of the weekend against third-ranked Burns. WHS played one of its best matches of the year in a thrilling 25-18, 25-23 victory.

The big win put the Panthers in the title match of bracket play. They made it four straight and finished as champs with another hard-fought win, 25-16, 25-20, over Pine Bluffs.

“They’re growing as individuals and as a team each day. Friday didn’t quite go how we hoped but they regrouped for Saturday and showed up ready to battle it out,” Hostetter said. “We are hoping to continue this forward progression into this coming weekend against No. 1-ranked Big Horn and Sundance.”