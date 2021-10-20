The Lady Cats volleyball squad proved their mettle once again this week, besting their opponents in a pair of five-set matches that puts a conference championship within their reach.

Douglas 3, Glenrock 2

“It’s almost like they need to get their feelings hurt.”

That’s what coach Kassidy Johnson said of her squad after their win in Torrington two weeks ago, when the Cats dropped the first two sets of the match to the four-win Trailblazers. Hosting Glenrock for an interclass matchup a week later, her words seemed prophetic as the tall and scrappy 2A Herders went on a stretch of early runs and battled for a three-point first set win. That success wouldn’t last, and the Cats defended their home court in a hard-fought, back-and-forth 22-25, 25-19, 23-25, 26-24, 15-13 late-season classic.

Senior Grayci Dahl opened action Oct. 12 with a rocket of a kill, but the Herders were able to capitalize on a string of errors in the first set to come away with the first tally on the score sheet. Fellow senior Allison Olsen bounced right back in the second set, serving a pair of aces to jump out to a 2-0 lead, and Dahl brought the dynamite a few points later to swing the set momentum slightly to Cats (15-15, 3-1 3A Northeast). A six-point Glenrock run brought the set to 10-7 in favor of the Herders (12-13, 3-0 2A Southeast), but a service error gave junior Leticia DeGracia a chance to show off her skill from the back line, driving in an ace that wilted in the back left corner and set up another Cats run and an eventual set victory.

“We started handling our errors better,” Johnson said. “They made smart plays instead of swinging straight into a block.”

An error-filled third set turned decidedly in favor of the Herders when they went on a 6-0 run midway through to go up 20-15. The Cats tried to claw back, drawing within a point at 23-24, but a perfectly placed tip by Glenrock’s Ann-marie Young sealed the third for the Herd. Like she did in the second set, Olsen opened the fourth set with another ace and set up a point-for-point battle. A pair of errors nearly gave the set and the match to Glenrock, but two Herder errors brought the Cats back on top, 25-24, and in need of a point to tie the match. Olsen came through again with an absolute cannon blast that broke through the Herder block and skittered down the net.

In the tiebreaker round, stellar serving from senior Chloe Collins brought Douglas back from down 0-3 and the Cats turned that into a 6-0 run. The Herder setters found a rhythm and the tall hitters for the top team in the 2A Southeast turned on a run of their own. With the teams locked in a neck and neck set, Olsen, like she did all match, came up clutch, hammering home a laser of a kill to the backline and icing the match with a big serve that proved to be too much for the Herders to handle.

“Those situations are so exciting as a coach,” Johnson said. “When you have girls who can pull that off in a big moment like that, it gives you a lot of hope and a lot of confidence in your team.”

Douglas 3, Buffalo 2

The Lady Cats got to play the part of Senior Night spoiler for the Lady Bison on Friday when they traveled to Buffalo to avenge an early season loss and came away the victors in another five-set shootout, 21-25, 25-19, 16-25, 25-13, 15-13.

The Bison got into a rhythm early, with the Buffalo outside hitters showing off some serious power. DeGracia tied it at 14 in the first with a nice kill of her own, but good work at the net by the Bison (15-11-1, 3-1 3A Northeast) saw them walk away with the set. In the second, the Cats opened up a 13-7 lead and DeGracia came through again, getting key blocks to prevent any kind of comeback effort. With the score at 20-15, DeGracia scrambled around the court and was blocked not once but twice by the tall Bison front before getting a critical block of her own that went almost straight down -- all in the same rally to set up a 6-point set victory.

“Leticia has been a huge factor for us at the net,” Johnson said. “She reads hitters well and is able to get to balls. She’s lengthy. She’s tall. She can jump. She’s a big factor for us.”

The Bison stampeded through the third set, firing off rockets from everywhere to anywhere they wanted and played well defensively to run away with the set and put the pressure on Douglas, despite some excellent work on the back row from Collins, who finished the match with 35 digs.

A personnel switch to give the Bison a different look proved critical in the fourth set. Junior Paige Reese heard her name called again and again in the fourth, showing off her precision tip work and power as she put the ball over, around, and through the Buffalo defenders. Maxwell brought her A-game to the fourth as well, getting a key kill to break a tie and coming up with some clutch blocks near the end of the set to set up an absolutely crushing Reese kill to seal a dominating 12-point set victory.

The final set went back and forth, with Maxwell again coming up with key blocks and getting a big kill to tie the set at 8-8. A dig error by the Bison with the Cats down a point turned into a dagger kill by DeGracia to tie the set at 13, and Collins iced the match with a pair of excellent serves that the Bison couldn’t quite get a handle on.

“It’s a huge win and it’s good to be excited about it,” Johnson said she told her players after the match. “At the same time, the work’s not done yet.”

The win ties Buffalo and Douglas in the conference standings with a pair of conference matches left to play. The first of those is Friday night when Newcastle comes to town for a 7 p.m. Senior Night tilt.

The Cats round out the regular season the next day against Thermopolis. First serve is at 1 p.m.