The American Legion Cats A team pummelled the Rawlins Generals in both games of a doubleheader Monday evening, with one inning proving the key in the first game.
The Cats scored 23 runs in that single inning to win 27-2 in game one.
The Cats made the second game a complete shutout, downing the Generals 23-0.
The Cats were scheduled to play Wheatland Tuesday evening. A game in Cheyenne scheduled for Saturday has been cancelled, so next up on the schedule will be Wheatland June 27, Gordan (Nebrasaka) June 29, and Lewiston (Montana) June 30. The annual Bolln Memorial Tournament will be July 9-10 in Douglas.
