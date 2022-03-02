Kyle Logar paced nervously along the edge of the mat. His coaches sat pensively in their assigned chairs, quietly reflecting and waiting for the start of the final match of the 3A state championships Saturday night.

The long two days of wrestling were about to end. This one – at 285 pounds – was the last match of the day and of the season. It didn’t matter that, mathematically anyway, the Bearcats simply couldn’t overcome the Star Valley Braves’ 8.5 advantage for the team title.

It only mattered that Logar was up.

The floor was to be cleared except for the coaches, the wrestlers and a few others. Logar’s Douglas teammates had different ideas. They gathered on the opposite side of the mat, lined up in the chairs where coaches had been all day until now. They were pumped to watch Logar one more time.

He didn’t disappoint.

As Lander Valley’s Cody Cunningham and Logar ticked off the first two-minute period by testing each other out, his teammates on one side of the mat and coaches on the other yelled instructions and support, little of which could be heard over the defeaning roar from the stands.

The second period was all Logar. At the 2:46 mark, just 46 seconds into the period, he pushed Cunningham onto his back for the pin and the state title.

His reaction was muted. He fell back on his knees, sighed deeply and stared up into the stands, simply quietly soaking in the experience.

“It was a really cool experience and probably one of my favorite high school experiences so far,” Logar said later. “I got third last year, so it was really relieving because the whole year, you kind of worked for it and wrestling’s a lot of work. So, to end and finish first is really nice.”

His coaches, on the other hand, exploded in joyful celebration. His teammates broke through the security tape and rushed across the mat, screaming and celebrating. Friends and fans rushed down from the stands to hug him and the other wrestlers.

With Logar’s pin and six team points that came with it, the Douglas Bearcats had finished second in the 3A – a mere 2.5 points behind Star Valley with 216 points. Green River trailed in third place with 146.5.

Wehr and EWing WIN

“They had a great season,” head coach Bob Bath said. “It’s also disappointing to not win the state title, but I was very pleased with them.”

How could he not be. Besides Logar, Rylan Wehr capped his senior year with an amazing 49-9 record, a state crown and 28 team points in the 145-pound class.

Wehr opened the state tournament with a pin in a quick 36 seconds, then a 13-6 decision over a Star Valley Brave in the quarterfinals and a pin in the semifinal match. He pinned Colton Gehlhausen of Pinedale at the 1:23 mark to grab the crown.

“It was really surreal,” Wehr said. “I always worked hard to put myself in that moment and I don’t think I expected it to feel like that. I had a tough weight class, I had to beat a returning state champion in the quarterfinals match, then I had to beat a finalist in my semis match, and then I had to beat a two-time state champion in the finals, and I pinned him. So, going out like that, just really made my career end with a bang.”

And at 160 pounds, Lane Ewing brought home his third state title, along with a perfect 30-0 record and 28 team points. The junior Bearcat won with a pin over Pinedale’s Wyatt Madole in 4:54 in the final match.

“It was pretty cool,” Lane Ewing said. “It’s really awesome to get a pin in that match. Wrestling a good kid like that, you’re expecting to not always pin but it was pretty cool.”

“I’m happy with that,” Ewing said of his 30-0 record. “I’ve had a lot of good competition this year and it’s really fun. I struggled with a couple of injuries, but I really enjoyed the season though.”

more medals

Senior Keltan Ewing placed second at the state championship at 152, with Jake Hicks of Wheatland winning 4-3. The senior had pinned his way through the bracket at State until the championship match, where the two battled it out evenly to the end.

Luke Ewing placed third at 132 lbs., falling to Ross Goncalves of Worland. He finished his season 33-13.

Bearcat junior Christian Johnson placed fourth in the 138-weight class, taking a fall to Devin Weber of Wheatland.

With two Bearcat athletes in the 182-weight class, Kael Matthews and Kenai Bergquist met up in the consolidation semifinals Saturday. Matthews prevailed with a pin, sending Bergquist to the fifth-place match and giving Matthews a shot at third.

Bergquist placed fifth in the weight with a pin over Karson Lamb of Powell to grab the fifth-place medal, while Matthews placed fourth, with a fall to Brandon Beck of Star Valley.

In the 170-weight class, Koby Case placed fifth, winning over William Thomasson of Cody.

In the 106-weight class, sophomore Tanner Johnson placed sixth, falling to Brenton Ross of Buffalo, he finished out the season 44-14.

TK Stinson finished out his junior season 30-15, placing sixth in the 3A 195-weight class.

Stinson took a fall to Ralph Moreno of Worland in the fifth-place match.

While Logar was on one side of the 285 bracket, teammate Kolby Parker placed landed on the opposite end.

Parker placed sixth, falling to Cody Winslow of Burns/Pine Bluffs.

The state tournament capped a tremendous season for the Bearcats. While they fell ever so slightly from their lofty goal of taking down the Star Valley title dynasty, they had an impressive number of major tournament and dual wins along with a host of individual wrestlers with impressive records – all while dealing with injuries and illnesses that plagued the team from day one.

Yet, Bath is already looking forward, not back.

“You know, you always look forward to the upcoming season,” Bath said. “We tried to get them to look at goals or what they want to do next year for the ones coming back.”

Editor's note: See many more photos in this week's print edition of the Douglas Budget.