Allison Olsen starred in a close win in Torrington, and the Lady Cats coasted past the Bulldogs this past weekend as Douglas picked up a pair of key wins before they return to conference play Friday night.

Douglas 66, Torrington 57

A buzzer-beating layup at the end of the first quarter by freshman Lauren Olsen may have given the Lady Cats a spark, but it was the elder Olsen who stoked the fire as the Lady Cats downed the Trailblazers in a back-and-forth barn burner, 66-57.

It was all Torrington in the early going as the Douglas girls struggled to contend with the Blazer height in the post and swarming defense on the perimeter. Shot after shot clanked off the rim as the Lady Cats (17-2, 2-1 3A Northeast) were held scoreless for more than four straight minutes to open the game, their longest scoring drought of the season. Allison Olsen finally got things rolling for Douglas with 3:45 to play in the first with a coast-to-coast layup and added another on the next possession, the beginning of a career day for the senior. A big 3-pointer for junior Brooke Wright ended another cold spell and Lauren Olsen snagged the game-tying points as the buzzer sounded at the end of the period.

“That was big. It got our momentum going a little bit,” said coach Cody Helenbolt. “We had our best quarter of the game in the second. It was so close. I looked at it on replay and it was as close as you could ever be to counting or not.”

Wright nailed another trey on the opening possession of the second quarter to spark a 7-0 run that took just 55 seconds to complete. The Lady Blazers (9-9, 3-0 3A Southeast) never got too far behind, though, and had cut the Douglas advantage to six by the time the teams went into halftime.

The Blazers out of the locker room feeling the heat from deep and banged through a pair of triples and a layup in just 85 seconds to take back the lead. That prompted Helenbolt to take a timeout and remind his team of the adjustments they talked about at halftime.

“This is a young team,” he said. “We have times when we look really young and we have times when we look really good. If we can be more consistent with the good, I’m really excited for them.”

Allison Olsen, ever reliable for a clutch basket, took over, battling in the paint for tough baskets, snagging rebounds, and making pinpoint passes. Olsen converted two and-1 opportunities and went a perfect 6-of-6 from the charity stripe in the third period as the Cats clawed their way up to a nine-point lead heading into the final frame. Olsen scored another 10 points in the fourth to ensure a Lady Cats victory.

“I’ve been playing with her for a while now and it’s great to see her at this point,” said senior Chloe Collins. “Our team is constantly growing and competing. It’s just fun playing and seeing our potential.”

Olsen led the way for Douglas with a 36-point, 11-rebound double-double. Wright added 13 points, six steals, and five assists.

Douglas 72, Wheatland 32

If you had tried to race molasses in the great outdoors on Thursday night (Feb. 10), it might have gotten out to faster start than the Douglas girls, but the Lady Cats more than overcame an early shooting slump for a dominant win against Wheatland, 72-32.

As the action got underway in Douglas, it seemed that if something could go wrong for the Lady Cats, it did. Shots refused to fall, rebounds bounced every which way except to them, and the Lady Bulldogs (5-13, 1-2 3A Southeast) figured out the fearsome press that had served the Douglas girls so well through the first 17 games of the season.

Were it not for an early free throw, Douglas would have gone nearly 4 and a half minutes without scoring, their longest drought in the first quarter of any season thus far. As it stands, it was just their longest stretch without a field goal.

But it’s hard to keep a good team down for long. Allison Olsen went to work as her sister Lauren, who set a scoring record less than a week before, struggled to find her footing. The elder Olsen collected 11 points and a handful of assists in the first half despite a slow opening quarter as the Lady Cats turned an 11-point deficit into a 7-point lead by the end of the second period.

“That’s probably the thing I’m most proud of with her,” Helenbolt said of the elder Olsen. “When she was younger, I’d say she struggled to bounce back from setbacks a little bit. This year, you can’t hold her down.”

Douglas came out of the locker room on fire, collecting 7 points in 90 seconds and locking down the Lady Bulldogs everywhere they went on the court. Wheatland scored just one point near the end of the third period while being harassed every step they took.

Lauren Olsen tipped passes and picked pockets to the tune of back-to-back steals to open the fourth, and Douglas went on another quick 7-0 run to open the period, this time hitting that lucky number in just 44 seconds. Wheatland struggled to maintain possession and the Lady Cats engineered a remarkable 51-point swing for the win.

“We had slow starts, but we figured it out,” Collins said. “They both played us tough and they had new game plans for us, but we adjusted.”

Allison Olsen led the way with a near double-double, notching 26 points, 9 rebounds, 5 steals, and 4 assists. Lauren Olsen added 21 points and 7 steals.

The Lady Cats will hit the court again this weekend against a pair of conference foes. They’ll start off in Buffalo on Friday night, looking to sweep the regular season series against the Lady Bison (10-6, 1-2 3A Northeast) in a game that tips off at 5:30. They’ll follow that up with a return home on Saturday for another matchup against Thermopolis (5-13, 0-3 3A Northeast). Tipoff against the Lady Bobcats is at 2 p.m.

Stat of the Week: 5

The Lady Cats allowed just five points in the second half of their game against Wheatland on Thursday, beating their previous best of six points allowed in a half against Cheyenne South.

Top performers

Allison Olsen: 31 points, 10 rebounds, 62% FG, 82% FT, 1 double-double

Brooke Wright: 10 points, 4 assists, 4 steals, 62% FG

Lauren Olsen: 15 points, 4.5 steals