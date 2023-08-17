Golf is the shortest sports season in Wyoming with the fewest amount of days to prepare for competition. In fact, after just 72 hours from the first official practice, the Douglas High School golf team teed off with it’s first action of the year.

Though they had just three practices in the books, the Bearcats had the benefit of competing at home for the first tournament. Their own two-day invitational at Douglas Country Club offered plenty of competition as 11 teams around the state battled on the 18-hole course.

DHS standout Maddie Brace was impressive as she picked up where she left off following her first year. She was Douglas’ lone medalist after finishing 8th overall.

Brace had the best round of the tournament among the Converse County girls. She carded rounds of 90 and 98 for a 188 total.

Cheyenne Ward of Natrona County won the individual title with the top scores of 77 and 82 for a 159. She edged out Lily Nichols of Wheatland by three strokes at 162 (83-79).

Three of the five Bearcats in action lowered their scores from day one to day two. Letterman Molly Parker was one of them as she opened with a 98 and closed with a 97 for a debut total of 195, just seven strokes behind Brace.

Bailey Wright was third for DHS in helping the team finish in the top five. The junior putted a 114 before shaving 11 strokes in the finale with a 103 to ink a 217 for the tourney.

Bearcat Cale Starkey was next for the team with rounds of 110 and 108 for a 218. DHS’ Macey Engle was just two strokes back at 220.

“Great start to the season for the girls. Molly had her best two rounds and has worked hard this summer to improve her game so it was great to see it pay off in the tournament,” DHS coach Chase Plumb said. “Maddie continues to improve in her sophomore season. She has put in a ton of work all summer and she will be a force to deal with all season. Cale, Macey and Bailey all improved tremendously from last year and the experience they gained playing last fall will make a positive difference all season.”

On the boys’ side, returning Douglas leader Durc Penfield led by example. He finished among the top third of the athletes after swinging an impressive 76 opening round and closed with an 85 for a 161 total.

Riverton all-state linkster and three-time defending state champion Parker Paxton opened the course with the two best rounds of the invitational with scores of 65 and 62 to win it all by 17 strokes with a 127. Tate Nichols of Wheatland was second at 144 (70-74).

DHS letterman Blaine Johnson had a good day on his hometown course. He carded rounds of 86 and 83 to finish just eight strokes behind Penfield at 169.

Douglas’ Ryder Tillard also dished out an excellent first 18 holes. He opened with an effort of 90 and closed with a 103 with a two-day score of 193.

Bray Morrell finished his first event with some good momentum.

“Bray played two solid rounds for his varsity golf debut. He is always working on his game and the fact he made the varsity team as a freshman shows his great potential,” Plumb said.

Morrell inked a first-round 105 before improving by five strokes to chalk up a 100 for a 205 total.

“Durc had his best two-round total of his young career. He is making great strides as a young player and I look forward to him continuing to improve as a player,” Plumb praised. “Ryder and Blaine had solid starts to their senior year. Ryder has improved his ball striking over the summer and it showed this week. Blaine looks to follow up on his all state performance last fall. He will be a big part of the success our boys team has this fall because of his leadership and experience.”

In team standings, the Natrona County girls won the event with a score of 527. Douglas was fifth overall at 589.

Cheyenne East had three finishers in the top 10 en route to taking the team title at 612. DHS was 10th at 728.

BEARCAT SCORES

Girls

Maddie Brace 90-98-188

Molly Parker 98-97-195

Bailey Wright 114-103-217

Cale Starkey 110-108-218

Macey Engle 103-117-220

Boys

Durc Penfield 76-85-161

Blaine Johnson 86-83-169

Ryder Tillard 90-103-193

Bray Morrell 105-100-205