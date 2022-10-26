The wind may have been howling on Friday night but that didn’t slow down the Cats as Douglas rumbled its way to a 45-0 victory over Lander and took sole ownership of the 3A East crown.

Douglas was in control from the opening kick, with senior running back Karson Ewing kicking up clouds of dust while quarterback Trey Rinn took advantage of opportunities to misdirect and left the defense in his wake. Rinn capped the opening drive with a 27-yard touchdown run with fewer than three minutes off the clock.

Lander’s offense struggled against a Cats defense that found its groove in the final weeks of the regular season. After three plays, the Tigers returned the ball to Douglas (7-1, 5-0 3A East) and Ewing ripped off a big 21-yard gain on the ensuing drive to set up a 9-yard toss through the gale-force winds from Rinn to Brock Pyle. Senior Jackson Hughes dived on top of the next kickoff, an unplanned onside kick that bounced the way of Douglas.

“Jackson has the freedom to do that if he feels he can get it,” said coach Jay Rhoades, “but it’s kind of one of those things: if you do it, you better get it.”

The onside kick recovery set up the Cats with great field position. Hughes and Ewing carried Douglas to the goal line, and Ewing finished off the drive on a 4th-and-goal score 6 seconds into the second quarter to put the Cats up 21-0.

It was the first of four touchdowns on the day for Ewing, who has shaken off some bumps and nicks as the season has wound down. Ewing’s improved health has coincided with a gelling of the offensive line, just in time for the playoffs.

“Our line is blocking really good,” Ewing said. “They’re playing downhill now. They’re just pushing. I mean, we’ve all grown better and I’m getting healthy now so I’m a lot faster and playing harder.”

The Cats stonewalled Lander (5-3, 3-2 3A East) again on the next drive, spurred by a huge 10-yard loss on a sack by junior Tegen Seeds. That led to a punt into the wind, giving Douglas the ball in great field position to set up a Hughes field goal.

Lander shifted their offense to a near double-wing similar to the sets run by Rawlins on the next drive to great success, pounding the ball between the tackles as the Tigers mounted their only sustained drive of the game. Lander drove down to the Douglas 17-yard-line, but Seeds reached a meaty hand into the pile and ripped the ball free. He scooped it up and steamrolled his way back near midfield.

“Tegen is a ‘Go 100%, 100% of the time,’ kind of player,” Rhoades said of the 6-foot-2-inch, 270-pound lineman. “He doesn’t let up a lot in practice, to the dismay of some of our scout teamers… With Tegen and all of our D-linemen, a lot of their successes and how well they do doesn’t show up on the stat sheet. There’s nothing on the stat sheet that shows a defensive lineman took up three O-linemen so the linebackers could make a play. Tegen just does the right thing most of the time.”

Seeds’ effort on defense led to him paving the way for Ewing’s second touchdown of the game, a 16-yard scamper right after he toted the rock for 37 yards on the previous play.

Douglas was up 31-0 with 30 seconds to play in the first half but wasn’t done scoring yet. Tigers quarterback Brenon Stauffenberg tried to heave the ball downfield through the wind to get something, anything, going on offense for Lander, but the ball slipped through his receiver’s fingers, right into the waiting arms of Brock Pyle. Twelve seconds later, Ewing celebrated his hat trick with a somersault in the end zone. Ewing hit pay dirt one more time on the Cats opening drive of the second half before heading to the bench to rest up for the playoffs as the running clock ran out the final minutes of the game.

The big win over Lander cements Douglas’s place as the top seed from the 3A East heading into the playoffs. It’s the third straight year the Cats have taken the conference crown, but they are focused on the next steps.

“We’ve been here before, in the one seed,” Ewing said. “The real games start now. It’s going to be a grind now, so we have to play harder.”

The playoffs start this week, and it will be East vs. West all the way to the end. But the Douglas boys are ready.

“The first thing I did after the Lander game in our huddle was ask the team, ‘What’s our record?’” Rhoades said. “All of them said, ‘0-0.’ They know the attitude they need to have.”

The Cats will have home field advantage for the opening of the postseason. Douglas will face off against Powell (4-5, 2-3 3A West) for the second time this season on Friday night. Kickoff is at 6 p.m.