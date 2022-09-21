Jaden Meyer has steadily cut her times throughout the season and has been among the fastest cross country runners at many events. The rise to the top is now complete as the Douglas High School standout was simply the best over the weekend at the Douglas Invitational against Torrington, Glenrock and Wright.

Thanks to a steady push by Torrington’s Kaycee Kasmicki, Meyer maintained her pace and owned the race when needed the most. She pulled away in the final 100 yards where she was uncatchable en route to winning the meet with a time of 22 minutes, 15 seconds.

Meyer’s six-second victory set the tone for the rest of her teammates to challenge their own personal times. DHS’ Anna Steinle also made it into the top 10 as she was seventh overall in 24:16.

The top six DHS girls all finished in the top half of the overall finishers. Third on the team and just two places behind Steinle was Sarah Welle who crossed the finish line in 24:44.

Bearcat standout Natalie Neugebauer also cracked the top 10 as she landed 10th overall She finished just 13 seconds behind Welle when she stopped the time at 24:57.

Next in for Douglas was Brianna Hansel after she delivered a time of 25:20, just ahead of teammate Sara Saint by one spot at 25:29.

Torrynce Rogge was the next Bearcat to compete the 3.1-mile race as she was clocked at 26:01. She finished just 11 seconds and one place behind teammate Alexis Sines at 26:!2.

Also running for the Bearcats were Allison Renstrom (26:19), Kiah Lewis (26:52) and Julianna Swanson.

In the boys’ 5,000-meter race, Tanner Johnson was stellar as he captured third overall with a time of 18:31. Teammate John-Paul Dammeyer was next to cross the finish line and he did in a time of 19:13

There was a lot of blue and white in the front of the race and that was also made possible by Brodie Zwetzig. He captured sixth overall with a mark of 19:25.

The final Bearcat to crack the top 10 was Lane Ewing. The speedy senior came through eighth overall with a time of 19:44.

Next in for Douglas was Hesston Haskins after the found his way to the end where he was clocked at 20:26 and 11th overall. He was followed by Andrew Gifford (20:51), Matthew Kayser (21:24), Kadden Duran (22:44), Chai Kinneberg (22:48), Octaveas McGahan (26:53) and Wyatt Dickau (26:54).

The Bearcats will look to lower more times this week when they compete in Casper Thursday at 10 a.m.