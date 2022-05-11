Lady Bearcat freshmen Macey Engle and Cale Starkey found their groove Saturday as the Bearcats battled the more seasoned Buffalo Bison but it wasn’t enough to overcome the aggressiveness of the wind and their foes.

“Macey Engle and Cale Starkey controlled the middle of the field for the majority of the game and gave us great opportunities to score,” head coach Justin Carr said. “They are starting to communicate well together and are getting better every day.”

Senior Graci Dahl also had an outstanding game against the Bison, he noted.

“I asked her to switch to defense early in the game and she responded very well,” Carr said. “Buffalo’s Olsen is one of the top forwards in the state and Graci made things difficult for her all day, stopping her scoring attempts on the outside. I could not be prouder of her performance.”

Despite playing a tough game, the Bearcats took a 7-2 loss, setting the team with a 8-5 overall record and putting them third in the 3A East.

The Bearcats were up 2-1 at one point in the second half before the Bison scored again, tying the game.

The Lady Bearcats missed a few opportunities to score, though the Bison did not. Carr shouldered the blame.

“Toward the end of the frame, I moved a few girls around on the field and did not give clear directions,” Carr said. “This cost us as Buffalo scored four goals in four minutes to beat us 7-2.”

With only two games left before the team heads to the state tournament, Carr hopes the team will continue to work on playing good soccer.

“We need to continue to work on playing food soccer for 80 minutes,” Carr said. “I am confident that the girls will come to practice ready to work hard and get better.”

The Bearcats head into their last two regular games of the season, first taking on the Riverton Dogies at the Douglas Middle School on the 10 at 4:00 p.m. before traveling to Riverton to take on the Riverton Wolverines on May 13.