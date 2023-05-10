Trailing for most of the game Sunday, the Douglas Legion A baseball team found itself in a challenging situation during its first appearance on the diamond this season. Rather than buckle under pressure, the Cats showed poise and patience with a huge sixth inning rally for a 5-4 season-opening win at Nida Field against Laramie.

The Rangers later got even with a one-run decision to cap the double header. However, Douglas proved in one game that it has the talent and leadership to compete this year with its opening-day win.

CATS 5, LARAMIE 4

Early miscues allowed the Rangers to lead quickly and for most of the game. But Douglas, in its first time on the field this season, pulled things together after settling down and were impressive down the stretch.

Douglas pitcher Cameryn Spence retired the first three batters he faced. The team was unable to take advantage of it and went scoreless in the first inning.

Laramie notched the first runs of the game in the second stanza thanks to two errors and a walk that loaded the bases with one out. The Rangers scored three times on a walk, passed ball and wild pitch to go ahead 3-0.

While the Douglas bats remained quiet with five straight outs, the deficit grew. Laramie scored one run on a single and a walk to grab a 4-0 lead after three innings.

The Cats’ bats started to warm up in the third inning. Tanner Johnson and Caeden Robertson ripped the first two base hits of the game to put runners on the corners before they were stranded after the third out.

Douglas ended its scoring silence in the fourth inning. Spence was hit by a pitch and later advanced to third base on a throwing error.

Spence soon after scored the first run of the season on an RBI single by Brennan Sullivan to make it 4-1 through four innings.

Johnson took over pitching duties in the fifth inning. After surrendering a double to right field, he forced two straight outs to get out the Jam. He never allowed a run while on the mound.

The stellar pitching allowed the Cats to rally. After going down in order in the fifth frame, they sent nine batters to the plate in the game-deciding sixth inning.

Five hits and a walk changed everything. Spence and Sullivan got things started with back to back one-out singles.

Douglas’ Kash Lenzen kept the two-out rally alive when he dropped a bloop single to shallow left field to score Spence and make it a 4-2 contest.

Johnson helped his own cause by slapping a two-out single to left, scoring Sullivan and getting the team within one run at 4-3. Not to be outdone, Teigen Boyson ripped a shot to right field which scored Lenzen and tied the game at 4-4.

Robertson was patient at the plate and drew a walk to load the bases. A wild pitch allowed Johnson to score easily for the game winner to make it 5-4.

Laramie tried to force extra innings by getting two runners on base in the final inning. That scoring chance was denied when Johnson struck out the final batter.

LARAMIE 8, CATS 7

The nightcap of the double header played out just like the opening game, only with a different outcome. Douglas led nearly the entire game before the Rangers scored in their final at bat to rally for a one-run decision and a double header split.

Laramie struck first with a solo home run, the only one of the double header, to make it 1-0.

Douglas had an answer.

The Cats carried their offensive momentum into the start of the second game. Lane Kejr slashed a one-out single center field and Chase Holler got on board next to give the team runners on the corners.

Malachi Lehnen smashed an RBI single to right field which scored Kejr. Holler scored moments later on a passed ball to make it a 2-1 lead after one inning.

The Cats made it 3-1 after two innings when Boyson laced a single to right to score Lenzen who had walked.

The Rangers slowly chipped away at the lead. They scored three in the third frame to move in front 4-3.

Douglas met the challenge in the bottom half of inning. Holler singled and scored on a sacrifice fly via Lehnen to make it a new game at 4-4.

The Cats grabbed their second lead of the game in the fourth frame. Holler ripped a single that scored Kejr to make it a 5-4 ball game. Sullivan and Robertson follow with big hits to extend the lead to 7-4.

Laramie returned the rally favor with a late-game finish thanks to Douglas miscues. Three errors combined with a pair of singles and a passed ball allowed the Rangers to score four times in their final at bat to stun the Cats.