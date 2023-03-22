After last year’s successful campaign and a bulk of the team’s starters back this season, the hopes and expectations are higher for the Douglas High School boys soccer team. Head coach Clay Ewing believes his athletic bunch can and will compete with the top programs this spring.

The Bearcats were solid in 2022. They finished 12-7 overall, went 6-2 in conference play and were competitive at the state tournament where they suffered a pair of one-goal losses.

The program is more experienced this year with several athletes who excelled in other sports. Bringing that winning attitude and athleticism is part of the reason there are higher expectations this season.

“I expect these young men to come to practice and have fun, focus on improving, take chances, and work hard. During games I expect the same,” coach Ewing said.

Douglas welcomes back several talented defenders and midfielders to help bolster its 4-5-1 formation. A few of those skilled players back are Lane Ewing at center midfielder and Luke Ewing at center fullback, both of whom earned All-Conference and All-State honors last year.

The Ewing brothers will be joined by center fullback Trey Rinn who was honorable mention All-Conference a year ago. Andres Murillo is another talented defender back after playing left fullback in 2022.

The Bearcats have a pair of offensive starters back to build around. Jackson Hughes is a returning attacking forward and Aaron Murillo played both forward and midfielder last season.

While there are several starters back and lots of athleticism on the roster, Douglas has to fill the void of the three talented starters lost to graduation, including the team’s voice on defense, two-time All-State goalie Craig Thiel.

“Craig will take some time to replace,” coach Ewing said. “We have a couple great options that we are excited about.”

Two talented field standouts were lost as well.

“Jaxon Moore was an All-Conference player who did a great job moving the ball and seeing the field,” coach Ewing said. “Mason Miller was honorable mention All-Conference player last year. He was a four-year starter at the right-wing position. All 3 of these seniors were a pleasure to coach and are greatly missed.”

Coach Ewing is excited about the potential of his new lineup.

“It’s a mixture of highly athletic kids who have a hard-working mentality,” he complimented.

Working on plugging in new starters and focusing on fundamentals will be key in these first few weeks practice and games.

“As always, we need to improve on our ball skills and anticipation as the plays are developing,” he said.

Coach Ewing said the teams to beat this year are familiar foes, and he hopes his Bearcats earn the label as a team to beat by state tournament time.

“Worland looks like they are the team to beat. They are the returning state champions and always bring a great squad,” he said. “Buffalo will be solid as they always are. I see Douglas being right in the mix.”

Returning starters

Lane Ewing, center midfielder, All-Conference/All-State

Luke Ewing, center fullback, All-Conference/All-State

Jackson Hughes, attacking forward, All-Conference/All-State

Andres Murillo, Left Fullback

Trey Rinn, center fullback, Honorable Mention All-Conference

Shane Soske, right fullback

Aaron Murillo, forward/midfielder