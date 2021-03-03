The Lady Cats’ defense once again paved the way to a shattering 76-32 win – this time against Newcastle – to cap a perfect 18-0 regular season.

“It’s hard to do because there are some games where you aren’t going to play as well,” head coach Cody Helenbolt said of the loss-less season, “and so many things happen throughout the course of a season. So to finish with such a good record is a testament to the hard work these girls have put in. They come and they battle every single time they take the floor, it’s fun to watch them.”

Against Newcastle last Friday, Helenbolt admitted the Lady Cats got off to a slow start offensively, with some players missing layups and open shots.

But a few missed shots here and there didn’t stifle the Lady Cats, who led the Dogies every quarter of the game.

Even in their “off” first quarter, they racked up 16 points and held the Dogies to 7.

“As long as you don’t let someone take you out of your entire game, that’s successful. Some players can’t do that, if they’re having a tough night offensively, they can’t continue to play hard defense.”

Helenbolt marveled at how much his team is still improving, commenting they held back Newcastle even more than they had the first time they played earlier this season, when the Dogies scored 46.

Helenbolt continued that Newcastle is one of several teams – besides the top-ranked Lady Cats – that have a shot at state.

Allyson Fertig showcased her defensive skill, leading the team with 10 defensive rebounds and 6 offensive.

Allison Olsen led the team offensively with 21 points, nine baskets and three free throws.

Fertig said a main strategy in the game was to lock down one of Newcastle’s best players.

“She’s pretty much their whole team and they depend on her,” she said. “So if we could pressure her, it was harder for her to get the ball to her other teammates.”

Joslin Igo, who narrowly trailed Fertig with 15 points, surpassed 1,000 career points.

Igo, being the team-centric player she is, humbly said the personal achievement was cool, but it’s time to focus on regionals.

Igo said it was a bit sad to have played a final game on her home court.

“It’s pretty crazy and a little bit sad. But I’m happy to go out on a win, a good game like that. We played well, we all had fun together. It’s just sad to know I’ll never play on this floor again.

“It’s meant a lot to me. Douglas has always been known to be a high-level program. Knowing that coming in, it kind of motivates you to work harder and it’s just an awesome thing to be apart of.”

The first-ranked Lady Cats will jump into their first playoff game against Thermopolis Thursday at 1 p.m. The game was originally scheduled to be played in Douglas on Friday but was shifted to Buffalo High School and moved to Thursday.

If the Lady Cats win against Thermopolis, they will play the winner of the Newcastle-Buffalo game later Thursday. A single win earns them a berth at the state tournament in Casper March 10-13, so the second game helps determine seeding for the regional championships in Cheyenne Saturday, which also determine seeding for state.

However, if they win their second game Thursday, they will play in the regional championship Saturday at 4 p.m. in Cheyenne at Central High School. If they lose, they will play Saturday at noon in Cheyenne.