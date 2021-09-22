Riverton found out the hard way last week that the Lady Bearcats are on a roll, especially on their home turf - or, pool, rather.

The young Douglas High School swim team took on conference rival Riverton last Sept. 16 in their home pool and their coach, Stacy Wood, kept her enthusiasm in check, somewhat anyway.

“The girls had an excellent showing; winning every event but the 100 freestyle and diving,” she said.

Plus, even in diving the team had a strong showing as sophomore Payton Yost made her diving debut after only a handful of practices in that event. She ended the day in third place overall.

Outstanding swims were seen from sophomore Hailey Richards in the 50 freestyle and the 400 free, Wood said, as well as from freshman Hayden Lythgoe in the 100 backstroke and the 200 freestyle. Both girls won their respective events.

Freshman Zoey Redfern made her swimming debut after a few setbacks this season, the coach noted, and she got a great start to what the coaches hope will be a great swimming career.

On Saturday, the Lady Cats swam their way to victory in the Newcastle Duals.

Overall, the team bested conference rivals Newcastle, Buffalo and Worland and outswam the 4A squad from Cheyenne South.

The team from Cody narrowly defeated Bearcats by less than 15 points.

Outstanding performances came from sophomore Kendal Engelker, who won the 500 freestyle and met her season goal of swimming that event in less than 6 minutes. She clocked in at 5:59.93.

The 400 freestyle relay team made up of Richards, Hope Capelle, Engelker and Yost won the event and improved upon their best time by an impressive 2 seconds, coming in at 4:12.59.

“Overall, we’ve had a lot of girls already qualify for the State meet and we’re seeing lots of improvement from meet to meet,” Wood said.

The 200 freestyle relay team made up of Richards, Dani Shoemake, Capelle and Yost is ranked #1 in the state currently, she pointed out, adding, “The girls are anxious to make sure they stay on top.”

This weekend the team is on the road heading to Lander Friday night, then on to Worland Saturday for the Warrior Invitational.

Wood said she and coach Lindsay Falkenburg are looking forward to seeing some excellent swims once again as the DHS team continues the successful momentum from the last week.