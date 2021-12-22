By Joshua Leach

It’s a great time to be a fan of Douglas basketball. With a trio of victories this weekend, including a nailbiter over the reigning state champions, the Douglas boys have started their season with six straight wins for the first time in coach Chase Plumb’s tenure at the head of the bench.

No. 1 Douglas 60, No. 2 Worland 52

In what could well be a state championship preview if early returns are anything to go by, the Bearcat boys took down the reigning state champion Worland Warriors to open the weekend, 60-52.

The Warriors (2-1) got off to a hot start, streaking out to a five-point lead but senior Kyle Igo made several nice moves inside and hit a 3-pointer to give the Cats a 10-9 lead early in the first quarter. The teams went back and forth, with Worland firing away from deep and flying up and down the court while Douglas (6-0) snagged some tough offensive rebounds to stay neck-and-neck with the Warriors.

“It was definitely a much higher pace than we’ve played at so far,” said junior Jackson Hughes. “They really fought hard and showed why they were the reigning champs.”

A diving offensive rebound by Hughes led to a Trey Rinn 3-pointer with a few minutes to play in the first half, kicking off a huge game for the sophomore. Rinn finished with a team-high 19 points off the bench, most of which came in the second half.

The Warriors built an early 7-point lead in the third quarter, but Rinn and the Cats came storming back, dropping in buckets and forcing turnovers well into the fourth. Rinn was dynamite from the outside, dropping in long-range bomb after long-range bomb to take back the lead. A Cam Spence steal and assist to Hughes with under 5 minutes to play all but ensured the victory, and the return of guard Nate Halquist, who was easing back onto the court after an injury, came at just the right time as the sophomore hit 3-of-4 free throws to close out the game.

Rinn added four rebounds to go along with his 19 points to lead the Cats in the win. Spence added an 11-point, 11-rebound double-double, while Halquist had 11 points in just 13 minutes off the bench.

Douglas 45, Kemmerer 28

The Cats started Day Two of the Lander Classic against the Rangers of Kemmerer, walking out with a 17-point victory, 45-28.

After averaging more than 64 points per game in their first four contests, the Bearcat offense slowed down against a tall Kemmerer (4-2) defense that featured three players 6-foot-4 or taller. Shots refused to fall from the outside, forcing Douglas to grind out points among the trees. Igo came up with some key plays to provide a spark in a game that was largely devoid of fireworks. Nine players scored for the Cats in the win, a testament to the depth on the Douglas bench.

“We’ve had at least nine kids score in all six of our games this year and 11 kids score in two of our games. That’s unheard of,” Plumb said. “They’re not just coming in to fill in minutes at the end of games. They’re contributing big minutes in big moments. We’re very lucky to have that kind of depth and it says a lot about our program and the kids we have coming through right now.”

Hughes led the Cats scoring attack in this contest, picking up 12 points to go along with three steals. Halquist added nine points and three assists off the bench.

Douglas 60, Lander 53

The Cats wrapped up the tournament playing against the hosts, beating Lander in a bruising game, 60-53.

Even though it was an early season meeting, the matchup with the Tigers held a little extra meaning for the Cats. Nine months ago, Lander had knocked Douglas out of the main bracket of the state tournament in a 26-point blowout.

“For some of us, that hit pretty hard, because they handed it to us at state last year,” Halquist said. “That was our emphasis for our pre-game talk with Coach. He was like, ‘This is the team that kicked your guys’ butts last year. It’s the last game of the tournament, so have that chip on your shoulder and give it everything you’ve got.’”

The Tigers (2-4) came out hot, knocking in threes and muscling in buckets against a Cats defense that was slow to rotate around the court. Halquist and Levi Curtis, the sophomore duo, fought to keep the Cats in it in the early going, trading buckets and showing a good midrange stroke.

Coming out of the half, Lander attacked the Cats’ 1-3-1 zone, firing — and making — threes with impunity. The Tigers hit three straight from deep in the third and drew within four points, but it wouldn’t last. Halquist, looking more comfortable with three games under his belt, hit a critical three to put Douglas up by five, and an assist to Hughes with under a minute to play sealed the win.

“That was pretty big,” Halquist said. “It was reassuring, I guess. We’ve got a little bit of a lead now, now it’s a two-possession game, so we can just build on that and stay ahead of the game a little bit.”

Hughes led the way for the Cats, racking up a 13-point, 11-rebound double-double, while Halquist put up 14 points off the bench. As a team, Douglas had their best performance from the field to date, converting 63% of their shots.

The Bearcat boys are off for the holidays and are set to resume action in 2022. They’ll head to Cheyenne for a chance to rumble with some of the top teams in 4A, starting with a primetime matchup against Sheridan Jan. 6. Tipoff is at 8 p.m.

Stat of the weekend: 6

For six straight games, the Cats have had nine players get tallies in the scoring column. Bench players accounted for nearly 50% of the Cats’ points this weekend.

Top performers:

Nate Halquist: 11.3 points, 55.5% 3FG

Jackson Hughes:10 points, 5.7 rebounds, 61% FG, 1 double-double

Trey Rinn: 9.3 points, 50% 3FG