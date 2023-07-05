Douglas trailed by three runs with six outs to go in the opening game of a double header with nemesis Gillette Rustlers in a crucial “A” East clash at Nida Field.

In usual fashion, the Cats saved some late-game heroics and scored four times in their final at bat to stun Gillette en route to sweeping the games June 27.

It was a pivotal game in the conference race as it pitted the top two teams. Now the Converse County boys have a two-game lead in the standings and dropped Gillette into fourth place.

The successful outcomes propelled Douglas to 25-8 overall and 9-1 in conference play heading into the Green River Wood Bat Tournament July 1-2.

CATS 7,

GILLETTE 6

Douglas needed every at bat to stun the Rustlers and it worked. The boys of summer rallied from a 6-3 deficit to beat Gillette in their first meeting this season.

The Cats wasted no time jumping all over the Rustlers pitcher. Teigen Boyson was the first batter of the game and he smashed a triple to right field.

Boyson didn’t stand around for long as he scored when Holler ripped a line-drive double to knock in the game’s first run. Holler scored two outs later on a sacrifice fly by Spence to make it a 2-0 ball game.

Douglas pitcher Luis Lepe had Gillette on lock down as he retired the first 10 batters he faced while striking out seven of them along the way.

The Rustlers managed their first base runner via an error in top of the fourth inning. That was costly and the second error of the inning allowed one run to score. Campbell County tacked on one more run on the third error of the inning to make it a new game at 2-2.

Douglas reclaimed its lead in the bottom half of the frame. Caeden Robertson was hit by a pitch, stole second base, advanced to third courtesy of an error and scored on a sac fly by Lepe to make it a 3-2 contest.

The game came down to the sixth inning where a total of eight runs were scored. The Rustlers scored four of them thanks to a pair of doubles, a walk and one error to grab a 6-3 advantage.

Holler took over pitching duties and the defense helped him get out of the jam when Lane Kejr and Robertson turned a double play for the third out.

The Cats returned fire in the bottom half of the inning and Kejr showed his ability on offense as he led off with a double to right field. Robertson grounded out but a throwing error on the play allowed Kejr to score and make it 6-4.

Lepe smacked a two-run single to right field and Malachy Lehnen reached base via an error. That allowed Lepe to score to make it 6-5.

The third balk of the game allowed pinch runner Tanner Johnson to advance a base before going to third on a single by Brennan Sullivan. That hit was key as Johnson scored on a passed ball to tie the game and Kash Lenzen laced an RBI single to left field to give the Cats a 7-6 lead.

Sullivan took over pitching duties and sealed the deal. He fanned all three batters in the final inning to pick up the win.

CATS 8,

GILLETTE 2

Spence made sure there was no suspense in the nightcap. The right-handed hurler struck out 10 batters and allowed just two hits in nearly six innings of work to carry the squad to an 8-2 win and sweep.

The Cats scored first again and, just like the first game, Holler had something to do with it. Boyson reached base first thanks to an error, advanced to second on a wild pitch and scored on an RBI single to center field by Holler to make it 1-0.

The slim lead was safe as Spence retired eight of the first 10 batters he faced. That set the stage for Douglas to grow its advantage in the bottom of the second inning.

Robertson led off with a walk and scored one out later on a hit by Lenzen. Johnson followed with a walk before Holler slapped a two-run line-drive single to center field to make it a 4-0 ball game.

Boyson blasted the biggest hit of the game with a one-out triple in the fourth. He quickly scored on a grounder to make it a 5-0 advantage.

Gillette didn’t get on the scoreboard until the sixth inning. Two walks, one single and a passed ball allowed one run to score to trim the lead to 5-1.

Douglas put the finishing touches on the victory with three insurance runs in the bottom half of the sixth. Holler led off with a walk and advanced on a single by Kejr.

Spence pounced on the final pitch his faced with an RBI double to center, scoring Holler. Kejr scored one batter later on a sac fly via Robertson and Spence made his way around the basses after a wild patch to make it an 8-1 lead after their final at bat.

WOOD BAT TOURNEY

Douglas spent its holiday weekend in Sweetwater County at the Green River Wood Bat Tournament. The group had a split decision as it won twice and came up short twice.

The Cats won their first game of the event 4-2 over Lovell. A three-run final inning secured the come-from-behind win.

The next two games did not go as well as Douglas fell 8-3 to Powell and 8-1 to Pocatello.

Douglas ended the tournament on a positive note by beating Rawlins 11-1 to gain a little momentum going into its home Bolln Wood Bat Tournament July 7-9 at Nida Field.

BASEBALL STANDINGS Legion A East

TeamOverallConf.

Douglas 27-109-1

Casper15-125-3

Torrington18-74-3

Gillette 14-314-4

Sheridan11-221-5

Wheatland6-141-5

Buffalo1-211-4