The Douglas Cats, a newly formed youth baseball team, are quickly demonstrating their prowess on the field.

The traveling 10 & under (10U) team was crowned the champions – and earning $250 in the process – in Douglas’ inaugural Dick Berryman Classic tournament April 24 and 25.

The tournament was held in honor of longtime Douglas sports enthusiast Dick Berryman, who passed away at the age of 70 last year. Berryman, who sat on the school board, had been actively involved in coaching and youth baseball in Douglas and was a strong supporter of local baseball in general.

His wife Kathleen threw the “first pitch” prior to the start of the tournament on Saturday morning at Douglas Middle School.

The tournament pitted the Cats against tough teams from Casper, Cheyenne, Gillette and Gering, Nebraska.

Games were held both at Douglas Middle School and at Douglas High School.

In the Saturday pool games, Douglas defeated Casper Select 20-19 and the Cheyenne Mustangs 12-10.

After being seeded second, Douglas then defeated Cheyenne again 12-10 and beat the Westco Bluffs out of Gering 7-6.

“It was a total team effort. Every game, every kid stepped up. Every kid had a role in us winning,” coach Sean Geer said.

The Westco Bluffs ultimately finished second, earning $100.

The Douglas Cats team was formed earlier this year to provide another baseball outlet for Douglas youth outside of the Little League teams.

They will face off against Casper Select again, this time at Casper, on April 30 at 6:30 p.m.

On May 8-9, they will play in Miles City, Montana, for a Mother’s Day tournament.