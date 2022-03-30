Track season is upon us once more and with it comes a slew of new achievements. It’s early in the year but things are looking good for the Bearcats track squad as the teams look to improve upon last year’s performances.

Headlining the top performances from the weekend were a group of nine boys who ran, jumped and threw their way past 4A competition in Casper. Senior Cam Spence led the way at the Kelly Walsh Quad on Friday with a pair of wins in the 400- and 800-meter dashes. Fellow senior Rylan Wehr took gold in the 100-meter dash (and bronze in the 400), and the duo teamed up with Keltan Ewing and Jayden Archuleta to win the 1600-meter sprint medley relay. Ewing also took gold in the pole vault, earning a spot on the state-bound roster in the process.

Senior Kaden Bauersachs and sophomore Trennan Pearson went 1-2 in the high jump, and Bauersachs took the silver in the 110-meter hurdles. Senior Kyle Logar earned a podium finish in the shot put with a 41-foot 9-inch toss, and sophomore Tegen Seeds and senior Vann Underwood went 2-3 in the discus throw to round out the boys second-place finish on the day.

On the girls side, freshman Jaden Meyer earned a fourth-place finish in the long jump. Junior Leticia DeGracia tied for a sixth-place finish with sophomore Faythe Medina in the high jump, and sophomore Taylor Maxwell rounds put up an 87-foot discus toss to claim sixth place in that event.

Kelly Walsh Quad

100 meter

Boys – 1) Rylan Wehr, 11.64; 12) Ty Tompkins, 12.53; 15) Brock Pyle, 12.60; 17) John-Paul Dammeyer, 12.68; 18) Brody Wagner, 12.70; 21) Trennan Pearson, 12.74; t-27) Mykah Turk, 12.92; 35) Nate Halquist, 13.11; 27) Chase Holler, 13.26; 43) Louis Smith, 13.50;

Girls – 8) Leticia DeGracia, 13.65; 9) Jaden Meyer, 13.67; 18) Sarah Welle, 14.31; 20) Timea Ford, 14.38; 21) Paige Reese, 14.80; 24) Caitlin Rhamy, 15.01; 25) Shauntae Parker, 15.04; 28) Calie Dahl, 15.30; 29) Lanie Bauersachs, 15.35; t-31) Taylor Ward, 15.45; 33) Kenzie Deschenes, 15.49; 35) Faythe Medina, 15.96; 36) Lisa Kruetzer, 16.18; 38) Madison Sanborn, 16.53; 39) Abbie McMahon, 16.69; 41) Merridian Walmsley, 17.42

200 meter

Boys – 7) Dammeyer, 24.95; 8) Wagner, 25.08; 12) Pyle, 25.73; 18) Tompkins, 26.14; 20) Turk, 26.33; 23) Holler, 26.69; 27) Chai Kinneberg, 26.77; 28) Halquist, 27.14; 46) Warren Lovitt, 29.43

Girls – 12) Lucie Holt, 29.72; 15) Welle, 29.99; 16) Deschenes, 31.48; 17) Rhamy, 31.59; 18) L. Bauersachs, 31.64; 21) S. Parker, 31.84; 23) Medina, 32.79; 28) Sanborn, 33.38; 29) Ward, 33.49; 30) Kruetzer, 33.76

400 meter

Boys – 1) Cameryn Spence, 52.28; 3) Wehr, 54.08; 12) Kaden Bauersachs, 59.89; 17) Kinneberg, 1:00.92; 23) John Werner, 1:03.55; 27) L. Smith, 1:06.08; 28) James Byerly, 1:06.36

800 meter

Boys – 1) Spence, 2:08.30; 8) Brodie Zwetzig, 2:21.42; 9) Nolan Smith, 2:26.27; 11) Tanner Johnson, 2:29.03; 17) Werner, 2:42.42; 19) Byerly, 2:51.09

Girls – 9) Anna Steinle, 2:52.48; 10) Brianna Hansel, 3:00.29; 14) Alexis Sines, 3:02.59; 17) Torrynce Rogge, 3:28.78; 18) Alice Fenn, 3:50.21

1,600 meter

Boys – 4) Zwetzig, 5:12.17; 6) N. Smith, 5:24.07; 8) Johnson, 5:27.28

Girls – 8) Steinle, 6:28.16; 9) Hansel, 6:38.00; 14) Sines, 7:04.57; 16) Rogge, 7:53.55; 17) Fenn, 8:12.84

110/100-meter hurdles

Boys – 2) K. Bauersachs, 17.05

Girls – 12) Holt, 21.24; 14) Julianna Swanson, 22.31

1,600 meter medley relay

Boys – 1) Jayden Archuleta, Keltan Ewing, Wehr, Spence, 3:58.98

High jump

Boys – 1) K. Bauersachs, 5-10; 2) Pearson, 5-08; t-5) Wagner, 5-02

Girls – t-6) DeGracia, 4-04; t-6) Medina, 4-04; 8) Dahl, 4-04; t-11) Molly Parker, 4-02; t-11) Ford, 4-02

Pole vault

Boys – 1) Ewing, 13-03

Girls – t-9) Meadow Winslow, 6-08

Long jump

Boys – 3) Turk, 18-01.50; 12) Holler, 16-04.50; t-18) L. Smith, 15-05

Girls – 4) Meyer, 15-05; 10) M. Parker, 14-01.5; 11) Medina, 14-00.25; 15) Ford, 12-10.25; 22) McMahon, 11-08

Triple jump

Boys – 7) Pyle, 35-06; 11) Turk, 32-04

Girls – 7) Reese, 30-07; 13) Deschenes, 26-11.50

Shot put

Boys – 3) Kyle Logar, 41-09.50; 4) Tegen Seeds, 40-08; 8) Vann Underwood, 38-03; 9) Carter Archuleta, 37-06; 10) Jackson Hajba, 35-06; 16) Logan Ortega, 32-08; 17) Grant Igo, 32-07; 25) Jack Burrell, 30-00.50; 26) Tyler Sanborn, 29.03; t-29) Waylon Boynton, 27-09

Girls – 8) Taylor Maxwell, 27-09; t-12) Lauryn Vollman, 25-08; t-12 ) L. Bauersachs, 25-08; t-14) Reese, 25-06; 23) Alexis Freer, 20-02

Discus

Boys – 2) Seeds, 128-04; 3) Underwood, 125-04; 5) C. Archuleta, 118-02; 10) Sanborn, 98-06; t-11) Igo, 96-10; t-11) Logar, 96-10; 19) Burrell, 88-03; 24) Hajba, 83-05; 29) Ortega, 78-09; 28) Boynton, 66-00

Girls – 6) Maxwell, 87-00; 11) Vollman, 69-01; 20) Freer, 55-06