There was never any doubt. Through the bumps, bruises and bloody noses, the Douglas girls weathered the storm and emerged from the Ford Wyoming Center on Saturday as state champions, again.

The final game

With time running out in the state championship game and the Lady Cats up by only 5, Lauren Olsen took a hard hit from a Buffalo player and had to come out of the game to stop a nosebleed. The foul put Douglas in the bonus, but with Olsen unable to play, Douglas needed someone to ice the game.

Leticia DeGracia had been frustrated about the night before against Lyman. The senior felt she could have done more, done things differently, better. Coach Cody Helenbolt told her that she’d get another chance.

“I’ve always told her I have confidence in her,” Helenbolt said. “I thought it was the perfect time. She was going to step up and do it. Once that thought crossed my mind, I had no doubt.”

DeGracia took a deep breath before each shot. She dribbled. She thought for only a moment. And released. The ball snapped the net twice. DeGracia, the picture of poise on the two biggest shots of her career, rose to the moment on the biggest stage in the state, and that moment helped carry the Lady Cats to a 5th straight (official) championship over Buffalo, 60-46.

Douglas and Buffalo met just a week ago in a championship game. It was evident from the opening tip that the Lady Cats had not forgotten the tragic end result of that regional finale. Douglas came out attacking the Lady Bison, jumping passing lanes and pressuring ball handlers. The Lady Cats racked up back-to-back steals, and Jaden Meyer, who hours before tipoff was strapped into an IV getting fluids while battling an illness, capitalized, scoring the first four points of the game.

