Wright, Olsen sisters grew up playing ball against each other, creating a Douglas juggernaut as the Lady Cats put fourth state championship banner on the wall

A girl who looked a bit like Dora the Explorer borrowing a uniform from the Harlem Globetrotters stepped on a basketball court in Cheyenne. Her bangs hung over her forehead. Her shorts hung down to her ankles.

She’d just received special permission from the tournament director to play against girls three years her senior. And now she would be starting in place of her injured sister.

Not that Allison Olsen would let Lauren forget she was there. The elder Olsen coached from the sideline, concussion and all, yelling pointers from the bench. It was one of the moments that helped define their relationship on the court.

“She’s always been my coach,” Lauren said.

The two sisters just led Douglas to its fourth (and what would have been fifth had a pandemic not interfered) straight state title. They were both named to the All-State squad. Lauren, the wide-eyed nervous freshman (“I’m the one to puke before the game,” she said), led the state in scoring across all classifications, averaging 23.3 points per game. Allison, the cool and collected senior, was right behind her, putting up 18.4 points per game.

They’ve fed off each other like that for years.

Lauren played several grade levels up on her older sister’s team, competed against kids with years and inches on her, was coached by her father as they traveled around the state . . . and by her sister – “not that she’d listen to me,” Allison said – when her father couldn’t make it to practice on time. Or when he did. Or when practice was ongoing. Or in games.

“Sometimes, I’d have to tell her, ‘You’re not my coach, actually,’” Lauren said. “‘You’re my teammate.’”

It’s a remarkably similar story to that of the other sister duo that played for the Lady Cats this season. Brooke and Bailey Wright didn’t get the same amount of time on the court together as the Olsen sisters, but they have more than a few years of experience together to account for the gap.

It started in Worland. The pair used to play in the backyard, refusing to stop until the one who wanted to play in the first place won. As they got older, they were coached by their father on a traveling squad. Bailey helped shore up the ranks on her older sister’s team when it didn’t have enough girls to fill the roster.

“They have always been very competitive against each other, but they’ve always had a friendship through it all,” said their mother, Erin. “I’d say Bailey has always been the one that pushed harder because she wasn’t going to let Brooke beat her out in anything.”

Bailey helped lead the Lady Cats junior varsity squad to a one-loss season. Brooke was one of three Douglas girls named to the All-Conference team. Both played key roles for Douglas in the regional and state tournaments, finally reunited after their age gap had fully separated them on the court for a year.

It shows in their play. They have confidence and chemistry learned from spending nearly every waking moment together.

“I feel like we both know what the other is going to do before it happens,” Brooke said, “so we’re able to read the play a little bit better.”

The four sisters got on the court together for a few brief moments during the state tournament this year. Brooke and Bailey were all smiles after the championship win, posing with the trophy after it was done.

Lauren and Allison shared a slow walk back to the locker room, trophy in hand, after winding their way through inquiring throngs of fans and the annoying recorders of the media. Tears, bittersweet, ran from both of their eyes. They had just played their last game together, champions – and sisters – forever.

