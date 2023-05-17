This has been a season unlike any for the Douglas High School girls’ soccer team. With the biggest weekend of the season up next, the squad has a chance to etch itself into Bearcat history at the 3A state tournament in Green River.

Douglas finished with its best regular-season record to date at 10-2, lost to just one team all year while earning the No. 2 seed in the state tournament. Now, a win in the first round at state would also be a first in program history.

For that to happen, the Bearcats have to find a way to beat tradition-rich Lander. LHS has the kind of winning reputation the DHS is hoping to earn one day.

“We will have to play our best. Lander is a team that has played for state titles the last few years and there is a reason for that ... they are good every year,” DHS head coach Justin Carr said. “Can we compete with them? Definitely. If we don’t make the silly mistakes that cost us a goal or two, we can play with anyone. We are going into this expecting to win. It would be the first time ever for Douglas in the first round at state.”

The Bearcats, ranked No. 3 in the state, will face Lander Thursday at 2 p.m. The winner will face the winner between Cody/Rawlins in the semifinals Friday and the losers will meet Friday in the consolation.

CATS 7, NEWCASTLE 1

Before setting its sights on state, Douglas had two final games to play to end the regular season. The rematch was a success as five players scored in a 7-2 rout of the Dogies on May 11.

The Bearcats were near perfect on the offensive side of things. They scored just six minutes into the game and found the back of the next four times before halftime.

“The girls moved the ball extremely well, probably the best they have all season,” Carr praised. “The passing was great and made it easier to score. When we move the ball like that, we can score on anyone.”

Carr also said the play from his bench played a role in how well the team dominated Newcastle. Maddy Pexton and Kenzie Deschenes were exceptional on the pitch.

After jumping out to a 4-1 halftime lead, Douglas scored all three goals in the final 40 minutes.

Sophomores Macey Engle and Bailey Wright scored two goals each for DHS, while sophomores Lauren Olsen, Cale Starkey and Macee Pyle scored one a piece. Chalking up assists were senior Brooke Wright, Bailey Wright, Olsen and Pyle.

WORLAND 3, CATS 2

Only one team has been able to beat DHS this season and that is Workand, the No. 2 ranked team in the state. That fact remained the same after Friday’s home season finale as the Warriors edged Douglas by one goal yet again, 3-2.

Worland went on the offensive first in the match. The quick pressure eventually gave way to a score as the guests took advantage of a DHS miscue to score and make it 1-0 with 32:44 still to play in the opening half.

The Bearcats returned fire with a pair of shots of their own. The pressure led to a foul in the box and Bailey Wright nailed the penalty kick to tie things up at 1-1 with 30:11 on the clock.

The battle held strong near the middle of the field for both teams through the next 20 minutes. It wasn’t until the final 11 minutes that the Warriors struck twice to take a 3-1 halftime lead.

The Bearcats shutout Worland in the second half behind five saves by goalie Payton Yost, including three spectacular sliding stops. DHS also received stellar defensive play from Calie Dahl, Bailey Wright, Olivia Penfield, Molly Parker and Averee Hill.

Meanwhile, Douglas began to attack the WHS net more often with 10 shots on goal, including two by Olsen that just missed the posts.

Bailey Wright scored the lone goal that made it 3-2. DHS had several close calls get near the net but was unable to knot things up before time ran out.

‘They are a well coached team and always come out to play the best. There is a reason they are always one of the best teams in 3A every year,” Carr said. “With that said, if we make one or two less mistakes in allowing them to score, we are right there with them or beat them. The girls are good enough to do that.”