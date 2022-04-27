A little extra time off can do wonders. After the Burns Invite was canceled, the Douglas track team had an extra week to prepare for their midweek warm-up with Buffalo and the biggest home meet of the year, the Douglas Invite.

The boys won the Invite by a wide margin, while the girls finished just two points behind Wheatland to take third in the big interclass meet.

The boys received a big boost from the distance relay teams, with both the 4x800-meter and 1,600-meter sprint medley squads taking the gold. In the individual events, seniors Kaden Bauersachs and Keltan Ewing led the pack in the short and long hurdles, and sophomore Tegen Seeds found his footing in the throwing pits to win the shot put and discus throw in both meets last week.

Freshman Jaden Meyer continued her excellent year for the girls, winning the 100-meter hurdles and finishing fourth in the long jump, while fellow freshman Calie Dahl captured the Lady Cats only other individual gold, coming just short of a state qualifying high jump. The 4x100-meter relay team of Paige Reese, Sarah Welle, Molly Parker, and Jaden Meyer captured the final overall gold for the Douglas girls at the Invite.

After Friday’s meet, the Bearcats track team now has a total of 12 qualifiers in 13 events across both teams. Those who haven’t punched their ticket get their next chance to qualify in Casper this Friday, when the Cats travel to Kelly Walsh for a 10 a.m. meet.

Below are selected results from the top finishers through third place. For the full results, please visit douglas-budget.com

Douglas-Buffalo Dual

100 meter: Boys – t-1) Rylan Wehr, 10.87; 3) Keltan Ewing, 10.94; Girls – t-1) Leticia DeGracia, 12.69; t-1) Sarah Welle, 12.69

200 meter: Boys – 2) Brody Wagner, 24.00; Girls – 1) DeGracia, 26.22; 3) Jaden Meyer, 27.66

400 meter: Boys – 1) Cameryn Spence, 54.26; 2) Wehr, 55.38; 3) Kadden Duran, 59.54

800 meter: Boys – 1) Spence, 2:11.84

1,600 meter: Boys – 1) Spence, 5:14.70

3,200 meter: Boys – 2) Tanner Johnson, 12:11.34

110/100-meter hurdles: Boys – 1) Kaden Bauersachs, 14.05

300-meter hurdles: Boys – 1) Ewing, 42.09; 2) K. Bauersachs, 45.61

4x100 relay: Boys – 2) John-Paul Dammeyer, Trennan Pearson, Brock Pyle, Wagner, 48.81; Girls – 2) Paige Reese, Sarah Welle, Molly Parker, Meyer, 53.47

4x400 relay: Boys – 1) Ewing, Wehr, Spence, Dammeyer, 3:45.64; Girls – 2) Lanie Bauersachs, Reese, Shauntae Parker, Lucie Holt, 4:48.43

4x800 relay: Boys – 2) Johnson, Brodie Zwetzig, Andrew Gifford, Nolan Smith, 9:31.53; Girls – 2) Anna Steinle, Alexis Sines, Brianna Hansel, Holt, 11:55.05

1,600 meter medley: Boys – 2) Ty Tompkins, Pyle, Mykah Turk, Hesston Haskins, 4:16.95; Girls – 2) Welle, Calie Dahl, Holt, Steinle, 4:53.15

High jump: Boys – 1) Pearson, 6-02; 2) K. Bauersachs, 6-02 Girls – 1) DeGracia, 4-11

Pole vault: Boys – 1) Ewing, 13-06; 2) Jayden Archuleta, 9-06

Long jump: Boys – 2) J. Archuleta, 18-07; 3) Louis Smith, 18-01.50 Girls – 1) DeGracia, 14-09.75; 2) Molly Parker, 14-05

Triple jump: Boys – 3) Brock Pyle, 37-09

Shot put: Boys – 1) Tegen Seeds, 44-06; 2) Carter Archuleta, 43-08.50; 3) Kyle Logar, 42-08 Girls – 3) Taylor Maxwell, 30-02

Discus: Boys – 1) Seeds, 126-07; 2) Logar, 120-00 Girls – 2) Maxwell, 85-01

Douglas Invite

100 meter: Boys – 2) Wehr, 11.77

200 meter: Boys – 3) Wehr, 23.27

400 meter: Boys – 2) Spence, 51.89

800 meter: Boys – 2) Zwetzig, 2:15.39

1,600 meter: Boys – 1) Zwetzig, 5:05.39; Girls – 2) Steinle, 6:19.32

110/100-meter hurdles: Boys – 1) K. Bauersachs, 17.04; Girls – 1) Meyer, 17.24

300-meter hurdles: Boys – 1) Ewing, 40.93

4x100 relay: Boys – 3) Dammeyer, Pearson, Pyle, Wagner, 47.09; Girls – Girls – 1) Reese, Welle, M. Parker, Meyer, 53.54

4x800 relay: Boys – 1) Johnson, Zwetzig, Gifford, N. Smith, 9:12.15; Girls – 2) Steinle, Sines, Hansel, Holt, 11:33.44

1,600 meter medley: Boys – 1) Wagner, Ewing, Wehr, Spence, 3:43.17; Girls – 2) Dahl, Welle, Reese, Holt, 4:46.40

High jump: Boys – 2) K. Bauersachs, 6-00; Girls – 1) Dahl, 4-09

Pole vault: Boys – 3) Ewing, 13-00

Shot put: Boys – 1) Seeds, 43-05.50

Discus: Boys – 1) Seeds, 134-07