Douglas Bearcat runner Cameryn Spence has been burning up the courses all season, but he got things sizzling with an electrifying performance at the state competition Saturday.
Ranked 11th in the state, the senior strategically forced himself into position with the top 10 runners early on. Late in the race, he hung on to keep the top five runners in sight. However, within 150 yards of the finish, Spence flashed his grit once more to pass not only a previous rival but also two other competitors to vault himself into third as he crossed the finish line in Ethete.
Spence noted his “splits were immaculate,” achieving a personal record of 16:52.
Assistant coach Missy Hodgs reflected on Spence’s high school cross country career: “There are no low goals when it comes to Cameryn Spence. He is always looking to be the very best and achieve greatness.”
Preparing for their races, the Bearcat athletes exhibited a mixture of jitters and intensity. Yet when the gun went off, the Bearcats displayed their usual athleticism, kicking off with Spence’s strong run.
The remaining six Bearcat runners came in a cluster within 40 seconds of each other. After fighting through an injury-plagued year, sophomore Luke Ewing had his highest finish coming in the second-best time for the Bearcats. He was closely followed by his brother, junior Lane Ewing, who expressed his pleasure in getting to run together with his sibling.
In fourth place on the team, sophomore Brodie Zwetzig felt his race was a “good way to end the season.” Sophomore Tanner Johnson ended seconds later, taking fifth place on the team.
Pushing himself, sophomore John-Paul Dammeyer was determined to stay with senior Bryndon Wagner. Dammeyer’s resolve paid off, as he accomplished his season’s goal to break 20 minutes and ended with a personal record. Wagner also took satisfaction announcing he “passed a lot of kids throughout the whole race.”
Hodgs remarked of Wagner, “He adds a laid back and cool vibe to our team that will be hard to replace. Despite his laid-back persona, Bryndon has been one of our top boy runners the past four years and has helped the boys accomplish some amazing goals as a team.”
The girls rallied behind senior Lucie Holt, who competed at her final cross country Bearcat race. The weight of this was in the forefront of their minds during the pre-race huddle. Head coach Rachel Carlson encouraged the team, “Let’s race like Lucie for Lucie!”
Predictably, Holt came in at the top of Bearcat roster. Feeling a bit nostalgic, she had butterflies for the first time all season. Although she wasn’t expecting to be sad, she speculated that it was because of the cohesiveness among the girls.
She declared, “They were the best group of girls.”
Each coach had strong words of praise for Holt’s effort over the four years.
“It’s been a joy to watch her grow as an athlete and as an amazing individual,” Carlson said.
Hodgs noted she will “miss having Lucie’s heart, determination and leadership skills on our team.”
Coming in second for the team, freshman Anna Steinle was pleased with how she “ran the people aspect well, not letting people pass” her.
Freshman Sara Saint was thue third Cat runner to finish and shared that she “was glad to be here and run for Lucie’s last meet and all the seniors.”
Next to come in for Douglas was freshman Alexis Sines, followed by junior Brianna Hansel and freshman Jaden Meyer.
While junior Kiah Lewis was doing her usual warmups before the race, an illness forced her to pull out just seconds before the start. Sophomore Torrynce Rogge swapped shirts at the line and took her place. Although Rogge improved from the preview meet, she still felt sadness that it was Lucie’s last race.
“We’ve been running a long time together,” Rogge asserted.
The Douglas Bearcat’s 2021 season can be summarized by hard work, shattered personal goals, and proud coaches, they said.
Boys’ Times:
Cam Spence- 16:52 (3rd place All-State); Luke Ewing- 19:22; Lane Ewing- 19:28; Brodie Zwetzig- 19:47; Tanner Johnson- 19:52; John-Paul Dammeyer- 19:59 (PR’d by 9 seconds); Bryndon Wagner- 20:02
Boys’ Team Overall: 10th place
Girls’ Times:
Lucie Holt- 22:08; Anna Steinle- 22:59; Sara Saint- 23:51; Alexis Sines- 24:50; Bri Hansel- 25:00; Jaden Meyer- 25:44; Torrynce Rogge- 28:08
Girls’ Team Overall: 12th place
