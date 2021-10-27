Big plays were hard to come by, but the fourth-ranked Bearcats were able to grind out a win and play Senior Night spoilers in Worland on Friday to secure the 3A East outright in a defensive battle, 16-7.
“I’ve been through enough years where we end up some weird ties and it ends in a coin flip,” coach Jay Rhoades said. “To go up to Worland and be in control of your own destiny and really take advantage of that and get that done feels really good.”
Playing on real grass for the first time instead of the synthetic turf that is common throughout the state slowed the Cats offense as they adjusted to the tricky footing. Both teams opened trading punts until the final seconds of the first quarter, when junior quarterback Jackson Hughes capped a 94-yard drive with a touchdown toss to senior receiver Rylan Wehr to go up 7-0.
The early lead proved crucial but not decisive, as Hughes tossed an interception on the Cats (7-1, 5-0 3A East) next drive following a good defensive stand. The Warriors (4-4, 3-2 3A East), led by junior quarterback Kade Weber, have one of the top passing attacks in 3A and showed why on the next play. Weber connected with junior receiver Brock Douzenis on a post route that went 59 yards for the score and the tie at 7-7. It would be the closest the Warriors would come to scoring the rest of the game.
“I believe that our defense does an excellent job adapting to the team we are playing and learning from our mistakes,” said senior lineman Kyle Logar, who finished the game with three tackles for a loss. “Knowing the first seed for the playoffs was at stake motivated us to lock them down as best we could.”
Back under center after the pick, Hughes guided the Cats 80 yards down the field but in danger of the clock denying them points. With the ball at the 7 yard line, assistant coach Drew Hodge asked Rhoades to run a play he had borrowed from former University of Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. Hughes took the snap and handed it to senior Keltan Ewing running left, then leaked out to catch a pass over the top of the defense converging on senior Koby Case who had the ball the reverse. Hughes recorded the touchdown grab with fewer than 30 seconds left to play in the half and gave the Cats a lead they wouldn’t look back from.
Hughes led the Cats on another long drive to open the third, but a penalty and a sack pushed Douglas back to Warriors 24-yard-line. It was no matter for Hughes, who accounted in some capacity for every point the Cats scored Friday night. He lined up as the placekicker and booted in a 40-yard field goal, the third-longest in 3A this season. Hughes also accounted for both Cats turnovers, throwing a pair of interceptions. Hughes finished with a touchdown pass, a touchdown catch, a field goal, and went 2-for-3 on extra points. Thanks to the support he gets from the sideline, he doesn’t worry too much about carrying the load on offense for the Cats.
“I don’t see it as a responsibility when I know I have a great team and coaching staff that has my back,” Hughes said. “Sometimes, it just turns out that way and that was one of those games.”
The Playoffs Begin
With the victory over Worland, the Cats will hold home field advantage throughout the playoffs. The first postseason contest will be a rematch with Powell (6-3, 2-3 3A West) on Friday at 6 p.m. The Panthers were the only team to beat Douglas this season, handing the Cats a 17-0 loss. Rhoades isn’t going to hype up his players, though.
“You can say all the playoff cliches, but I think the biggest thing is just to find that focus,” Rhoades said. “Obviously it’s important but we have to treat it like we treat everything else: just out and win every play.”
Stat Roundup
Passing
●Jackson Hughes: 11-for-17, 54 yards, TD, 2 INT
●Koby Case: 1-for-1, 7 yards, TD
Rushing
●Keltan Ewing: 30 carries, 186 yards, 6.2 YPC
●Hughes: 12 carries, 63 yards, 5.3 YPC
Defense
●Kyle Logar: 2 TKL, 2 TFL
●Rylan Wehr: 1 TFL, 1 INT
