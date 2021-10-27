Bearcat running back Kelton Ewing charges around the end of the Worland Warrior line to find an opening in Friday’s contest in the Big Horn Basin. As has been the case all season, the Cat offensive line created the openings for big runs throughout the game, which Douglas won. The Bearcats are the top seed in the 3A East going into playoffs which begin Friday with a matchup against Powell at home. Kickoff is at 6 p.m.