Three meets amid one of the most grueling practice weeks of the season – often referred to as Peak Week or Hell Week – can leave its mark. The Douglas Lady Bearcat swim team left theirs instead.
Sure, they were tired. Excruciatingly tired and sore. But they pulled off some time cuts and state qualifications, nonetheless.
After two home meets earlier in the week, the DHS swimmers went into the Buffalo Invitational Saturday optimistic, and yes, admittedly tired, coach Stacy Wood said.
“The girls are at the point in the season where they’re just plain tired. We just came off of what we refer to as ‘Hell Week’ or ‘Peak Week’; the hardest practice point in the season. There was not a day last week that the girls didn’t swim at least 4,000 meters in a practice, which wears their bodies and their minds down,” Wood said.
“Despite the heavy work load, we saw several awesome performances and even snagged a few new qualifying times. Douglas came in 3rd place overall, narrowly losing to the teams from Cody and Powell.”
Freshman Hayden Lythgoe, who has chased the 50 freestyle qualifying time all season, finally achieved her goal in Buffalo while also nabbing the qual time in the 200 freestyle. Despite the hard week at practice, all four events that she swam Saturday ended in time cuts.
Sophomore Izabelle Zimmerman tried out diving this week after a handful of practices and impressed the entire team with her performance, Wood said. She scored a 114.8, missing qualifying by only 35 points.
“Izabelle will continue working in the coming weeks to try to improve her dives to hopefully earn some team points in that event at Conference and make it to State.”
Her twin sister, Jenelle Zimmerman, was on fire in the 100 butterfly as she cut time, swimming faster than she has all season. She has worked hard in practice to fine tune her stroke and is now only 4 seconds from qualifying in that event, the coach pointed out.
Other outstanding swims came from sophomores Hailey Richards in her sprint freestyle events and Kendal Engelker, who won the 500 freestyle with a new personal best of 5:55.73.
“Once (Engelker) was able to achieve the sub-6 minute mark, she has really taken off and continues to improve every week,” Wood said.
Payton Yost, the team’s resident breaststroker, came in first in the 100 butterfly by a full 5 seconds, showing that she truly is a well-rounded swimming competitor.
The 200 freestyle relay made up of Lythgoe, Richards, Engelker and Yost stole the show and won the meet a full second ahead of the girls from Powell, clocking in at 1:49.85.
As the team heads into the final weeks of the season with only one more invitational until the Absaraka Conference meet in Worland, Wood and coach Lindsay Falkenburg said they can’t wait to see what the girls can accomplish. Sophomore Meadow Winslow has been trying a new technique in the breaststroke in practice and is itching to cut time. Senior Ashtyn Kolkman and freshman Zoey Redfern have also been working tirelessly to improve their strokes and should see even more improvement over the next few weeks.
Half of the team is heading into taper; which is where the workload intensifies in practice performance but the rest intervals increase in order to prepare their bodies for the upcoming championship meets, Wood explained.
“The girls who have qualified for State still have a full week of regular practice before they join in on the taper, but the entire team is ready to see where we end up in the final weeks of the season.”
The team heads to Gillette Friday and Saturday for the pre-invitational and invitational, respectively, for their last regular season competitions.
