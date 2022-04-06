The PRVC Basin Bash in Gillette last weekend couldn’t have ended with any more of a Douglas-centric event than this. All three teams of the 10U AAU volleyball program sailed through the bash and two faced each other in the championship, with the third team refereeing the finale.
Pool play was played first to determine which brackets they would be in. All three teams played so well that they all earned a spot in the silver bracket. Douglas Team Garza (led by coaches Jen Garza and Erica Tschida) had to play in the first round with only five players and earned a hard earned victory over a tough team from Newcastle to move on to the second round.
Next Team Robbins (led by coaches Rich and Tosha Robbins), after a first round bye, played a tough team from Casper and battled back and forth to finally pull it out and move on to the championship.
Soon after Douglas Team White (led by coaches Jen White and Hillary Beek), also with a first round bye, played Team Garza. Both battled well, coach Rich Robbins said, in the end it was Team White that won to make the championship against Team Robbins. But, when you lose you have to ref the next game, so this all set the stage.
In the championship, it was Team Robbins vs. Team White being referred by Team Garza.
In the first set, it was a battle back and forth as Team White ended up winning. In set two, another well fought battle ended with Team Robbins with a big comeback to tie the match at one apiece.
With winner take all, it was a battle in the third set that saw a back-and-forth ties and lead changes, but in the end Team Robbins pulled it out and ended up taking a 2-1 set and winning the championship in a very close game.
“All three teams had nothing to be upset about as it could have went either way and it really was a good day for all of Douglas,” Robbins said.
He recalled at one time how it was hard because he has coached some many of the other kids on coach White’s and coach Garza’s teams from previous years. In fact when teams were on a break and others were playing they all came together and rooted for their friends from other teams of Douglas.
“In the end we are all a community and the one that won was Douglas. We all showed up and represented our community and showed everyone we are strong. Thanks to all the coaches, parents, and players from all three teams of Douglas for showing sportsmanship and class. It was a whole win for us all,” he said.
